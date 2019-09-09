 

Cocaine, worth more than R85m, seized at Port Elizabeth harbour

2019-09-09 22:21

Sesona Ngqakamba

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than R85m worth of narcotics were seized at Port Elizabeth's Ngqura Port Harbour over the weekend, the police said. 

This after an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary integrated operation by the ports of entry team on a vessel from Ecuador, South America.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale, the operation was conducted after information was received that two containers were suspected of having narcotics in them.

The intelligence-driven operation team included customs investigations, the K9 unit and border police, he said. 

READ: New drug test: Cops, employers can weed out stoners using their saliva

"The inter-agency teams worked together and ensured that the targeted containers were moved to the container depot and upon opening the containers it was found that the contents were bananas as described on the bill of lading and which also indicated that the container was destined for Cape Town," Mogale said.

The cartons of bananas were physically checked both inside and outside of the container. Upon inspecting the rear refrigeration unit, a hidden compartment was discovered.

When the panelling was removed, 40 packages that tested positive for cocaine were found in both containers.

Mogale said a further two containers that were linked to the product type and packaging methodology were found on the same vessel.

"The team immediately decided to secure the containers. In the early hours of Sunday morning at around 01:00, a sniffer dog reacted positively to the same rear refrigeration panelling as the previous two containers.

"All role players jointly then removed the panelling and discovered a further 45 bricks, which weighed about 45kg, wrapped in brown packaging tape in both containers that tested positive for cocaine."

A total of 85 bricks weighing about 85kg with an estimated street value of R85m were seized.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  drugs  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 arrested in Springs for unlicenced firearms, undisclosed amount of cash

2019-09-09 21:30

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R430 000! No Daily Lotto winner 2019-09-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 