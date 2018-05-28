 

Coffin assault case: SCA to hear duo's appeal of sentences, convictions

2018-05-28 05:24

Jenna Etheridge

The two men who forced a black man into a coffin (Jeanette Chabalala, News24).

The two men who forced a black man into a coffin (Jeanette Chabalala, News24).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Monday hear arguments by the convicted coffin assault duo, Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson, on their sentences and convictions. 

The pair were granted leave to appeal in February, after the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed their application for leave to appeal in October 2017.

Jackson and Oosthuizen – the men who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin – were sentenced to 11 years and 14 years respectively behind bars.

As she handed down these sentences, Judge Segopotje Mphahlele said the men’s conduct was "humiliating and disgusting".

They had forced Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him. 

The incident was filmed and when the video went viral on social media it sparked an outcry and demands for justice.

Mphahlele said their conduct had gone against the spirit of the Constitution.

The men were convicted of assault, attempted murder, kidnapping and intimidation.

The SCA matter will be heard by Judge Mahomed Navsa, Judge Nigel Willis and Acting Judge Ashton Schippers.

Read more on:    sca  |  willem oosthuizen  |  theo jackson  |  victor mlotshwa  |  mbombela  |  crime  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alex health centre shuts doors as cops probe patient's murder

2018-05-27 21:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 