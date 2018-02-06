Coffin assault duo granted leave to appeal sentences, convictions

What To Read Next

Bloemfontein – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted convicted coffin assault duo Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson leave to appeal their sentences and convictions.

"Leave to appeal is granted against conviction and sentence to the Supreme Court of Appeal," the SCA said in an order dated February 2.

The move comes after Judge Segopotje Mphahlele dismissed the pair's application for leave to appeal following her judgment in the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court in October 2017.

Jackson and Oosthuizen – the men who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin – will spend 11 years and 14 years respectively behind bars.

When Judge Mphahlele handed down the sentence, she said the conduct of the two men was "humiliating and disgusting".

They had forced Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him.

The incident was filmed and when the video went viral on social media it sparked an outcry and demands for justice.

Mphahlele said their conduct had gone against the spirit of the Constitution.

