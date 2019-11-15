Coligny killers granted R20 000 bail each ahead of SCA appeal

Farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are seen in the North West High Court during the verdict on the murder Matlhomola Mosweu. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Two Coligny men convicted of murdering teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu were granted R20 000 bail each by the North West High Court in Mmabatho on Friday.



Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm after Moshoeu was killed in April 2017.

The pair's legal team - led by advocate Barry Roux SC - was granted leave to appeal their conviction directly to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Roux's legal bill is being financed by lobby group AfriForum.

In a statement released by AfriForum on Friday, its CEO, Kallie Kriel, was quoted as saying: "We know the men are innocent and they do not deserve to be in prison for a day longer. They have been in detention for 13 months and it is 13 months too long."

Kriel said AfriForum would continue to pay the men's legal costs for the appeal process.

Moshoeu was thrown from a moving vehicle after being accused of stealing sunflowers. Both men claimed he had jumped from the vehicle while they were taking him to the police station.

His death was met with anger in Coligny, with many saying racism was the determining factor for the men's actions.

Roux argued during the bail application last week that they should be released on bail as two SCA had indicated there was a reasonable chance the court could come to a different finding.

North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks said the murder was not planned or premeditated, but a case of dolus eventualis - which means they should have expected something bad to happen as a result of their actions.

Doorewaard was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder, three for kidnapping, two for intimidation, one for theft, and two for pointing a firearm. He will effectively serve 18 years.

Schutte was handed 20 years for murder, three for kidnapping, two for intimidation, a year for theft, and two for pointing a firearm. He will effectively serve 23 years.

Comment from the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West was not immediately available, but will be added once received.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala