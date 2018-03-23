 

Coligny murder accused to visit death scene of Matlhomola Moshoeu

2018-03-23 16:25

Jeanette Chabalala

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

An inspection in loco is expected to be held on Monday in the trial of two farm workers, who are accused of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny last year. 

Lawyers for Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, requested the court to hold the inspection before they cross-examine provincial Organised Crime Head Brigadier Clifford Kgorane.

Kgorane testified earlier in the day that he was embarrassed by the manner in which the case was investigated.

READ: Police official 'embarrassed' by handling of Coligny case, court hears

He said the case was initially registered as an inquest but added that he was concerned because he was told there was an eyewitness.

The two accused allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing a sunflower on April 20, 2017. But they claimed that they drove him to the local police station, and that he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck. However, the eyewitness alleges that he was pushed.

Kgorane met with the eyewitness, who gave him a description of the accused. He said the witness told him who drove the vehicle and who allegedly pushed Moshoeu.

In court on Friday, Schutte's advocate Pieter Smit submitted that Kgorane was the only police officer who went back to the scene with the eyewitness.

READ: Coligny murder trial: 'Accused seemed shocked over Matlhomola Moshoeu's death'

Smit would like to cross-examine him on certain aspects of his evidence.

However, the defence wanted an inspection in loco to be held first.

Judge Ronny Hendricks granted the application and told the accused to be at the Coligny police station on Monday at 09:00. 

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and pointing a firearm.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and some residents claimed he was killed because he was black. Several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5 000 bail each.

