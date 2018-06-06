 

Coligny murder: Farmworkers back in court

Jeanette Chabalala

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte appears in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte appears in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

The trial of farmworkers Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Philip Schutte, 34, who are accused of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny last year, is expected back in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

The pair allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing a sunflower on April 20, 2017.

Doorewaard and Schutte claimed that they intended to drive him to the local police station, but that he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and some residents claimed he was killed because he was black. Several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground.

WATCH: Stealing Sunflowers, a News24 documentary

During their previous appearance in March, a senior police official testified that he was under pressure from residents to make an arrest, following the death of the teenager in Coligny in April, last year.

Provincial head of organised crime Brigadier Clifford Kgorane said he was embarrassed by the manner in which the case had been investigated.

He said the case was initially registered as an inquest but added that he was concerned because he was told there was an eyewitness.

Meanwhile, during an inspection in loco, the key witness in the murder trial had also claimed Moshoeu pleaded for his life because he was assaulted by the men.

Bonakele Pakisi, the only person who allegedly witnessed the incident, told North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks that he saw Moshoeu crying and screaming: "Mama help, I am dying."

He pointed out a spot near Rietvlei farm in Coligny, where he claimed he saw the accused assaulting Moshoeu.

Pakisi, however, alleges the accused drove him around with Moshoeu, who was severely injured.

The inspection was held at the request of the defence team ahead of its cross-examination of Kgorane.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and pointing a firearm.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5 000 bail each.

Read more on:    matlhomola moshoeu  |  mahikeng

