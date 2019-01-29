Coligny murder: Mom weeps as she tells court of son's 'unnecessary' death over a sunflower

The mother of slain Coligny teen Matlhomola Moshoeu broke down in the North West High Court on Tuesday as she spoke of the heartache she endured when she discovered that her son had been killed because of a sunflower.

"I was not feeling well. I am still not feeling well," she testified. She added that it was "unnecessary" for her child to die because of a sunflower.

Moshoeu's mother Agnes was testifying during the sentencing proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, who had been found guilty of her 16-year-old son's murder.

Moshoeu died on April 20, 2017 after he was pushed from a moving man. However, the men claimed that they caught him stealing sunflower heads at a farm and were on their way to the police station with him when he jumped from the moving vehicle.

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm in November 2018.

During her testimony on Tuesday, Agnes choked up so much that Judge Ronnie Hendricks had to adjourn the afternoon's proceedings.

She is expected to testify again on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, former Coligny mayor and spiritual leader David Celo told the court that if the two men were not jailed for life, the situation in the small North West farming town would be "worse than before".

"According to the situation, it is going to be worse than what happened before if residents are not satisfied," Celo said.

He said although he was a pastor he too would not be "satisfied", although he didn't intend to join protests.

"My humble request is that the court should give them life sentences in order to send a strong message," he said. He added that the accused showed no remorse.

Celo said he was part of a group of pastors who went to the police station to demand intervention.



He also said he believed that Moshoeu's murder was racially motivated.

"If it was not a racial issue, a child who is helpless, who doesn’t have power, how can you kill the child? It is proof of not having humanity," he said.

Last year, when Hendricks handed down his judgment, he said: "I am satisfied that the evidence of Mr [Bonakele] Pakisi is honest, truthful and reliable."



Hendricks said there was no practical reason why Pakisi, the only eyewitness in the matter, would have invented the evidence because he remembered "each and every scene" and was able to describe what had happened at various scenes.