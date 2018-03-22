 

Coligny murder trial: 'Accused seemed shocked over Matlhomola Moshoeu's death'

2018-03-22 19:25

Jeanette Chabalala

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are accused of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu. (Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Mahikeng - Warrant Officer Jeremiah Modisane told the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday that, at first, he had believed Matlhomola Moshoeu had jumped from a moving vehicle to his death.

The accused - Pieter Doorewaard, 26 and Philip Schutte, 34 - had appeared shocked over what had happened, he said.

Modisane was testifying in the trial of two farm workers accused of killing the boy in Coligny, North West.

Modisane said, after the men reported the incident to the police, he later called one of them to let them know that the teen had died. 

READ: Family of Matlhomola Moshoeu thankful Coligny murder trial under way

"I called and informed him [Phillip Schutte] that the boy had passed on, and he dropped the phone," Modisane said. 

He had earlier testified that the pair refused to go back to where Moshoeu's body was, saying they had to attend to business.

But Doorewaard's lawyer, Hennie du Plessis, put it to Modisane that he had never called Schutte. 

He added that the accused had said Modisane had told them that there was no need for them to go back to the scene. 

"That is not true," Modisane replied. 

Accused had 'arrested' people before

Du Plessis said: "The deceased voluntarily climbed into the vehicle... and on the way to the police station, the deceased jumped off."

"I have no knowledge of that, I was not there," Modisane replied. 

Doorwaard and Schutte allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20, 2017. 

They claimed they had been driving him to the local police station when he jumped or fell off their bakkie and broke his neck.

However, an eyewitness claims that he was pushed off the bakkie.

Doorewaard and Schutte pleaded not guilty on charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and pointing of a firearm.

Modisane said this was not the first time that the men had arrested people who had allegedly stolen from them. They would bring them to the police station and open cases against them, he said. 

Following Moshoeu's death, some residents claimed that he was killed because he was black. His death sparked protests in the area, which saw a number of houses and business burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

The trial continues.

WATCH DOCUMENTARY: Stealing Sunflowers



