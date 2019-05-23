 

Coligny murderers denied leave to appeal

2019-05-23 13:12

Correspondent

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The two men convicted of killing a teenager in Coligny, North West, were denied leave to appeal their sentences in the North West High Court in Mmabatho on Thursday, Netwerk24 reported. 

In March, the two were convicted of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu, News24 reported. 

In imposing an 18-year sentence on Pieter Doorewaard and 23-year sentence on Phillip Schutte, North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks said the murder was not planned and not premeditated.

He said the court found the incident happened as a result of dolus eventualis (indirect intent).

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm in November 2018.

Sixteen-year-old Moshoeu died on April 20, 2017, after he was thrown from a moving vehicle.

The men, however, claimed that he jumped from a vehicle while they were on their way to the police station with him after they caught him stealing sunflower heads at a farm.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Young MPs should not eye shiny new cars - Buthelezi

51 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 