Coligny murderers denied leave to appeal

The two men convicted of killing a teenager in Coligny, North West, were denied leave to appeal their sentences in the North West High Court in Mmabatho on Thursday, Netwerk24 reported.

In March, the two were convicted of killing Matlhomola Moshoeu, News24 reported.



In imposing an 18-year sentence on Pieter Doorewaard and 23-year sentence on Phillip Schutte, North West High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks said the murder was not planned and not premeditated.



He said the court found the incident happened as a result of dolus eventualis (indirect intent).

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm in November 2018.



Sixteen-year-old Moshoeu died on April 20, 2017, after he was thrown from a moving vehicle.



The men, however, claimed that he jumped from a vehicle while they were on their way to the police station with him after they caught him stealing sunflower heads at a farm.



Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black.

