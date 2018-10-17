Coligny teen murder: 'I hope they remain in jail, I don't have a child because they killed him' – mother

Matlhomola's mother, Agnes Moshoeu sits behind Philip Schutte who was found guilty of the murder of her son at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday (Chante Schatz, News24)

Although the parents of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu won't ever hear their son's voice again or watch him grow into an adult, the court's decision to find two men guilty of his murder has given them some comfort.

Matlhomola's parents, Saki Dingake and Agnes Moshoeu, said they were happy that "justice has been served" on Wednesday when Judge Ronald Hendricks found Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte guilty of murder in the North West High Court in Mahikeng. "I don't know how long they will be in jail but I think justice has been served," Agnes said.

She broke down during proceedings when Hendricks summarised evidence given by State witness Bonakele Pakisi, who had told the court that he had seen Matlhomola pleading with Doorewaard and Schutte for his life, uttering the words: "Mama help, I am dying."

The two men were accused of murdering Matlhomola in Coligny on April 20, 2017. They maintained that they caught the teenager stealing a sunflower on that day at the Rietvlei farm.

They claim that their intention was to drive him to the police station, but he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck.

The State's final witness, advanced life support paramedic Itumeleng Ledikwa, said on the day of the incident emergency services had been notified that a child had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Ledikwa said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, Matlhomola was found bleeding from his nose and mouth. Upon further examination, it was discovered that the teen had a fractured skull.

Doorewaard and Schutte were also found guilty of intimidation, kidnapping, theft and pointing of a firearm for taking Pakisi, the only eyewitness, and torturing him. They also took his phone from him.

"I hope they remain in jail until they die. I don't have a child because they killed him," an emotional Agnes said.

"I am not okay because I am always thinking of him. Everything is now coming back and that is why we are emotional," said the teenager's father, Dingake.

He added that he would be happy if Doorewaard and Schutte got a sentence of "50 years" in jail, although it would not bring back their son.

The courtroom was packed with family, friends, neighbours and other community members.

It was mixed emotions as joy, relief and sadness filled the room when judgment was handed down.

Also among those who were in attendance were EFF members who dominated the room with their red regalia.

"We welcome the judgment. We feel vindicated as an organisation. The judgment of today reaffirmed the trust [in] the justice system of the Republic of South Africa.

"We said it before that these people are guilty and now justice has been served," EFF North West chairperson Shakes Botswe told the media after proceedings.

While the defence rushed out of the room after consulting with the two men who were taken back into custody pending sentencing, the State welcomed the judgment.

"We are happy about the court's judgment. It was penetrating, well-reasoned and cautious. We await sentencing," prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe said.

Sentencing proceedings will begin on Thursday.

