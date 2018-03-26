 

Coligny trial: Key witness says slain teenager pleaded for his life

2018-03-26 19:21

Jeanette Chabalala

Matlhomola Moshoeu's parents were also present at the inspection in loco. (Jeanette Chabalala, News24)

Coligny key witness heard child screaming: 'Mommy please help, I'm dying'

2018-03-26 12:28

The two farm workers accused of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu went on an in loco inspection in Coligny on Monday. Watch.WATCH

The key witness in the Coligny murder trial claims the late Matlhomola Moshoeu pleaded for his life as he was assaulted by two farm workers for allegedly stealing a sunflower in April last year.

Bonakele Pakisi, the only person who allegedly witnessed the incident, told North West High Court Judge Ronny Hendricks that he saw 16-year-old Moshoeu crying and screaming: "Mama help, I am dying."

The witness was at an inspection in loco on Monday.

Pakisi, who alleges that Moshoeu was pushed from a moving vehicle by farm workers Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte, pointed out various scenes where the alleged offences took place.

He pointed out a spot near Rietvlei farm in Coligny, where he claims he saw the accused assaulting Moshoeu.

The pair allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing a sunflower on April 20, 2017.

Doorewaard and Schutte claimed that they intended to drive him to the local police station but that he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck.

Dressed in matching black trousers and checked shirts, the men showed no emotion during the walk-about and stayed close to their lawyers.


Pakisi also pointed out a scene, more than 20km away from where Moshoeu was allegedly assaulted. 

He claimed the accused drove him around with Moshoeu, who was severely injured. 

While Pakisi pointed out certain places, Moshoeu's parents held a sunflower.

"It breaks my heart because they drove a distance with him instead of taking him to the clinic," Moshoeu's father Saki Dingake told News24 during the inspection.

"I would never forgive them... they made him suffer," he said. 

The inspection was held at the request of the defence team ahead of their cross-examination of provincial Organised Crime Head Brigadier Clifford Kgorane.

Kgorane testified that he was embarrassed by the manner in which the case was investigated.

He said the case was initially registered as an inquest, but added that he was concerned because he was told there was an eyewitness.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and pointing a firearm.

Moshoeu's death sparked protests in the area and some residents claimed he was killed because he was black.

Several houses and businesses were burnt to the ground.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on R5 000 bail each.

