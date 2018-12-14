Colin Booysen in court for alleged witness intimidation

Taxi boss Colin Booysen appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday – this time for allegedly intimidating a witness.

He was arrested on Thursday and it is alleged that on December 6, he confronted a witness to a murder which he and his bodyguards are accused of.

Booysen and the bodyguards, Calvin Abels and Vuyiswa Macingwana, are accused of murdering Adrian Pietersen in a shootout in Belhar, Cape Town, on September 28.

The State alleges that that case is rooted in gang rivalry. The three intend pleading not guilty, claiming that they came under fire and defended themselves.

On Friday, Booysen stood in the dock wearing a black-and-white Nike tracksuit. He listened attentively as his attorney, Brendale Abrahams, complained when he heard that the State was not ready to proceed with Booysen's bail application.

"It's just an attempt to keep the accused in custody," said Abrahams.

Prosecutor Samantha Regnart said the State was not ready to proceed with bail application because it was only Booysen's first appearance. She asked for a postponement.

But Abrahams submitted that it involved the same investigating officer in the murder case, who already had all Booysen's information for the purposes of bail.

"They knew, your worship, they planned [it], your worship. That's highly unacceptable and is prejudicial to my client," he said in an attempt to get the ball rolling in the bail application.

The magistrate granted the postponement and Booysen is scheduled to appear in court again for the intimidation case on December 19.

Booysen was also arrested in November at the Cape Town Regional Court for failing to report to the police station in alleged contravention of his bail conditions in the murder case.

He was arrested while he was being tried, along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje, for the alleged extortion of nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

Judgment in the bail violation case was supposed to be handed down on Friday.

However, the State asked to reopen the case on Friday on the basis of new evidence involving the bodyguards.

Abrahams objected to this, but the magistrate granted permission for the new evidence to be admitted.

The matter stood down so that Abrahams could prepare.

Booysen's brother Jerome has survived several attempted shootings, also believed to be linked to gang rivalry.

