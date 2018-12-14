 

Colin Booysen in court for alleged witness intimidation

2018-12-14 16:09

Jenni Evans

Colin Booysen outside court. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

Colin Booysen outside court. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Taxi boss Colin Booysen appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday – this time for allegedly intimidating a witness.

He was arrested on Thursday and it is alleged that on December 6, he confronted a witness to a murder which he and his bodyguards are accused of.

Booysen and the bodyguards, Calvin Abels and Vuyiswa Macingwana, are accused of murdering Adrian Pietersen in a shootout in Belhar, Cape Town, on September 28.  

The State alleges that that case is rooted in gang rivalry. The three intend pleading not guilty, claiming that they came under fire and defended themselves.

Read: More legal woes for Colin Booysen after he is arrested again

On Friday, Booysen stood in the dock wearing a black-and-white Nike tracksuit. He listened attentively as his attorney, Brendale Abrahams, complained when he heard that the State was not ready to proceed with Booysen's bail application. 

"It's just an attempt to keep the accused in custody," said Abrahams.

Prosecutor Samantha Regnart said the State was not ready to proceed with bail application because it was only Booysen's first appearance. She asked for a postponement.

But Abrahams submitted that it involved the same investigating officer in the murder case, who already had all Booysen's information for the purposes of bail.

"They knew, your worship, they planned [it], your worship. That's highly unacceptable and is prejudicial to my client," he said in an attempt to get the ball rolling in the bail application.

The magistrate granted the postponement and Booysen is scheduled to appear in court again for the intimidation case on December 19.

Read more: Murder accused Colin Booysen, bodyguards' bail finalisation postponed

Booysen was also arrested in November at the Cape Town Regional Court for failing to report to the police station in alleged contravention of his bail conditions in the murder case.

He was arrested while he was being tried, along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje, for the alleged extortion of nightclubs and restaurants in Cape Town.

Judgment in the bail violation case was supposed to be handed down on Friday.

However, the State asked to reopen the case on Friday on the basis of new evidence involving the bodyguards.

Abrahams objected to this, but the magistrate granted permission for the new evidence to be admitted.

The matter stood down so that Abrahams could prepare.

Booysen's brother Jerome has survived several attempted shootings, also believed to be linked to gang rivalry.

Read more on:    colin booysen  |  cape town  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Political analyst Karima Brown lays charges against EFF member over threatening message

2018-12-14 15:59

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 