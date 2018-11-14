 

Colin Booysen ushered out of court in police convoy after fresh arrest

2018-11-14 16:54

Tammy Petersen

A police van is seen leaving the Cape Town Regional Court after underworld figure Colin Booysen was arrested again in court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

A police van is seen leaving the Cape Town Regional Court after underworld figure Colin Booysen was arrested again in court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

A convoy of police vehicles ferried underworld figure Colin Booysen from the Cape Town Regional Court into police custody through a side entrance on Wednesday, after he was arrested in court for breaching bail conditions in another matter.

But not before the head of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit was hauled before Magistrate Byron Pedro, who took exception to the interruption of the trial by lurking officers waiting to take Booysen into custody.

The court heard on Wednesday that a new warrant had been issued for Booysen's arrest while he was in court to appear for a separate trial.

READ: Arrest warrant issued for Colin Booysen while in court for separate case

Booysen - along with Nafiz Modack, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje – were in court for an ongoing extortion case related to an alleged racket which targeted the nightclub and restaurant security industry in Cape Town.

His attorney Bruce Hendricks told Pedro that a "fleet of officers" as well as the head of the police's gang unit, Major General Andre Lincoln, were at the Cape Town Regional Court to apprehend his client for breaching his bail conditions in a separate murder case.

Pedro charged that the move could be seen as an abuse of power and impede on Booysen's right to a fair trial.

He called Lincoln into the witness box where he pointed out that Booysen had been in his courtroom over the past three days.

"The actions of your unit gravely impacted on my matter," Pedro said.

While he understood that the warrant had to be executed, the magistrate pointed out that it could have been postponed until he adjourned at 16:00.

Lincoln said he understood the seriousness of the trial and would address what had transpired with his officers.

Hendricks requested a postponement as his client was unable to focus on the trial, knowing that officers were waiting to arrest him.

The Bellville Magistrate's Court issued the warrant after Booysen failed to report to the Belhar police station on Monday.

The reporting was one of his bail conditions following his arrest on a murder charge in which he was granted bail of R10 000 last month.

He and his co-accused, Vuyisane Macingwane and Kalvin Abels - his bodyguards - were arrested following the murder of Adrian Pietersen who died in a shootout during an argument with Booysen in Belhar on September 28.

Macingwane and Abels were granted R5 000 bail each.

They were arrested earlier that morning outside the court.

The trial resumes on April 15, 2019.

