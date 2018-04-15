 

Commonwealth athletes have made SA proud, says DA

2018-04-15 19:30

Caster Semenya. (AP)

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday offered its congratulations to the South African athletes who participated in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"The DA would like to applaud all the South African athletes who participated at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. They have truly made their country proud," said MP Tsepo Mhlongo in a statement.

"Our athletes continue to fly our flag high and are consistently raising the bar in the global sports fraternity." 

Mhlongo did also raise concerns that athletes needed to receive sufficient support from the country.

"We reiterate our call to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to prioritise and provide greater support for our athletes, instill a sense of competitiveness and ensure good governance in sporting structures to encourage more athletes to work towards competing in international competitions."

Team SA brought home 37 medals – 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

Amongst the top achievers were swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh, who nabbed six medals between them, while sprinter Akani Simbine won the country’s first gold medal in the 100 metres. 

Caster Semenya won gold for the Women’s 800 metres and Women’s 1500 metres, while Martin Erasmus won South Africa’s first Commonwealth wrestling gold medal in 60 years.

