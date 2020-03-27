Companies 'panic exported' before national lockdown

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says businesses also felt the panic buying itch in the lead up to the national lockdown, and were seen to have began "panic exporting".

As the deadline for the nationwide lockdown approached on Thursday, Motsoaledi said he had observed this action at the borders, with lines of trucks snaking from Zimbabwe to South Africa, causing congestion.

The minister said it was not only food and essential items being transported, but "everything that needed to be exported".

He explained that one reason for this may have been countries being sceptical about the government saying that trade will remain open between South Africa and other countries during the lockdown.

Backlog

Another issue the department faced was a backlog of people trying to cross the borders in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia before the lockdown began.

There was a stalemate at the border posts, and an emergency meeting between the three countries ensued.

An agreement to let the people go home was reached and the chain started moving again, Motsoaledi said.