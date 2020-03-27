 

Companies 'panic exported' before national lockdown

2020-03-27 21:52

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says businesses also felt the panic buying itch in the lead up to the national lockdown, and were seen to have began "panic exporting". 

As the deadline for the nationwide lockdown approached on Thursday, Motsoaledi said he had observed this action at the borders, with lines of trucks snaking from Zimbabwe to South Africa, causing congestion.

The minister said it was not only food and essential items being transported, but "everything that needed to be exported".

He explained that one reason for this may have been countries being sceptical about the government saying that trade will remain open between South Africa and other countries during the lockdown.

Backlog

Another issue the department faced was a backlog of people trying to cross the borders in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia before the lockdown began.

There was a stalemate at the border posts, and an emergency meeting between the three countries ensued.

An agreement to let the people go home was reached and the chain started moving again, Motsoaledi said.

Read more on:    aaron motsoaledi  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Transport Dept reconsidering lockdown regulations on taxis, cargo, licensing

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Run-in with the law: Traffic cops confront Cape Town joggers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Hermanus 08:55 AM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 