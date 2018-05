A man alleged to have attacked a woman has been suspended as CEO. (Video screen grab)

Novare Actuaries and Consultants has confirmed that it has suspended its CEO after an altercation with a pregnant woman that was apparently over a parking spot.

Romeo Makhubela was seen in a video shoving a pregnant woman identified as Bianca Fourie.

"Novare acknowledges that it is aware of the incident, respects the serious nature of the events that transpired and has taken immediate action," Novare Holdings spokesperson Anika Theron told News24.



"Upon receiving word of the incident on 6 May 2018, the Novare board gathered on Monday, 7 May 2018 and decided to suspend Mr Romeo Makhubela as the CEO of Novare Actuaries and Consultants with immediate effect."

WATCH: 7-months pregnant woman assaulted over parking spot

Theron said that while she could not comment on the incident because it may prejudice legal proceedings, the company has launched an internal investigation.

"Novare has launched an investigation into the matter that will be led by two non-executive Novare directors and one of South Africa's leading legal firms."

Fourie said last week that after the incident, which took place at a fast food chain in Krugersdorp, she was "taking strain" and her doctor was conducting regular check-ups on her unborn baby.

It is alleged that the incident stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot and Makhubela is accused of punching Fourie in the stomach.

Follow @Duncan025

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter