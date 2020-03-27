 

Company issues mask challenge to SA corporates

2020-03-27 05:07

Chantall Presence

A Cape Town-based tech distribution company has issued a challenge to corporate South Africa – collectively order one million masks and it will donate 100 000 masks free of charge to the country’s first responders.

DAY 1 | SA wakes up to a new reality as 21-day lockdown begins

Syntech is currently in the process of arranging bulk importing of medical protective gear, including masks, as the country goes into a three-week lockdown.

The co-founder, Ryan Martin, says many companies with front-facing staff need the disposable masks, but they can now make sure they help healthcare workers protect themselves too.

"We need to come together as a society right now to stem the infection rate by providing free single use masks to as many health workers and others that need it most, as quickly as possible, over the next few days. Help us, corporate South Africa," he said.

"For every minimum order of 2 000 masks that you place for your own people and communities, we will donate an additional 200 masks to the office of the director-general of health for distribution to their frontline staff."

This will ensure continuity of supply for those who need it most - the sick and essential services workers.

Stay up to date and stay healthy.

Read more on:    cape town  |  coronavirus
