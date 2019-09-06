 

Concern after two pupils from Gauteng school take their own lives in same week

2019-09-06 19:26

Sesona Ngqakamba

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Counselling has been arranged for pupils at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng, after two Grade 11 pupils took their own lives, the provincial education department said on Friday.

Dimakatso Shai, 17, allegedly took her own life on Monday, while 18-year-old Seandaryl Masuku died on Thursday.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"It is unfortunate and regrettable that learners took their own lives in this manner. We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community, during this time of grief.

"No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss."

A memorial service was held for Shai on Thursday. She will be buried on Saturday.  

Memorial and funeral services arrangements for Masuku will be announced in due course.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four Thursday winners 2019-09-05 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 