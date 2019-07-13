Concerns about civilians' safety ahead of army deployment in Cape Town - reports

Several organisations
have raised concerns about the safety of citizens as the police's Operation
Lockdown gets under way in Cape Town's crime-ridden suburbs.
The operation
will receive support from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). SANDF
troops arrived in Cape Town on Friday.
SANDF spokesperson
Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi confirmed to News24 on Saturday that the troops are
receiving orientation training to ensure they are prepared before they are
deployed.
He did not
give any further information on the expected date of deployment, or how many
troops are being deployed, citing the safety of SANDF members as the reason.
The SANDF
is still waiting for legal documentation, or their deployment papers, to be
signed off. Mgobozi declined to comment on when the SANDF expected to receive
these documents.
"The
army's mandate is not necessarily community safety, fighting crime and
organised crime intelligence," Bonteheuwel community activist Henriette
Abrahams told Netwerk24.
Abrahams, who
is also one of the organisers of Total Shutdown, said she hoped the army plays
a supporting role to the police and that everyone wants to protect human
rights. She also hoped that people's dignity and respect would be upheld.
This was similar
to the view of defence analyst John Stupart, who wrote for the African Defence
Review that in a policing scenario, the defence force is being used in a way
where they will be facing communities and individuals whose "enemy" elements
are indistinguishable from ordinary civilians, according to The Citizen.
'Default
response to shoot first'
"Without
powers of arrest or investigation, and without the training in community
policing that even the SAPS struggle with, the SANDF's default response to
violence will be to shoot first and ask questions later," Stupart said.
Dalli
Weyers from Social Justice Coalition told Netwerk24 the fact that the army
needs to be brought into certain areas shows that the police have failed in
their mandates in that environment.
Police
Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero however told the SABC that the deployment of the army to the
Cape Flats is by no means an admission that the police have failed to do their
job.
"There
is already a large contingency of police that have already been deployed. They
started walking the streets, doing searches, making arrests as well. So, they
are here to make sure we maintain law and order in this part of the Western
Cape and in any other volatile areas.
"Not only
will they be focusing on Philippi East, but they're focusing on a broader
Western Cape where we have noticed a high rate of crime and murders," she
said.
Cele
announced on Thursday in his budget speech that President Cyril Ramaphosa had
given the go-ahead for soldiers to enter crime-ridden areas on the Cape Flats.
Western
Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz welcomed the announcement.
"The deployment
of the SANDF is a massive relief for the people of our province who can now
look forward to being safe in their own communities and homes," he said in
a statement on Friday.
