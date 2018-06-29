 

ConCourt confirms High Court ruling on polygamous Muslim unions

2018-06-29 18:22

Jeanette Chabalala

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Constitutional Court confirmed a Western Cape High Court finding that the Wills Act is inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.

The unanimous judgment was delivered on Friday.  

The High Court previously declared a section of the act "unconstitutional for its omission to recognise the right of a surviving spouse in a polygamous Muslim marriage to the benefits of her deceased husband's will".  

According to the judgment, the late Osman Harneker was married to Amina and Farieda Harneker under the tenets of Islamic law and the family had nine children.

"For the purpose of securing a bank loan, and with the consent of the third applicant (Farieda), the deed of transfer for the family home reflected only the names of the deceased and the second applicant (Amina), with whom his marriage was legally formalised.

"The family lived together in the property from that time until the deceased passed away in 2014. 

The deceased's will referred to both wives and his children. However, all the children renounced the benefits due to them in the will.

"Dr Fareed Moosa, executor of the deceased estate, therefore specified that the children’s shares be distributed equally between the second and third applicants, as the deceased’s 'surviving spouses' in accordance with Section 2C (1) of the Wills Act.

However, when Moosa sought to register the deceased's half share in the family property, the deeds registrar approved the registration for Amina, but declined to do so for Farieda.

The registrar did so on the basis that the term "surviving spouse" in the Wills Act only covered spouses recognised formally under South African law.

"The court endorsed the reasoning of the High Court on the equality challenge fully and held that the impugned provision fundamentally violated the third applicant's right to dignity.

"Its effect is to stigmatise her marriage, diminish her self-worth and exacerbate her feeling of vulnerability as a Muslim woman," the court said.

"The court held that this vulnerability is compounded because there is at present no legislation that recognises or regulates the consequences of Muslim marriage."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    court  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Novella murder trial: ‘My spirit is lighter,’ says father

2018-06-29 16:35

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 