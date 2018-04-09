BREAKING: ConCourt dismisses leave to appeal by Oscar Pistorius

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to appeal his 13-year sentence for murder.

"The Constitutional Court has considered the application for condonation and leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application for condonation should be granted but that the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as it does not engage this courts jurisdiction," the court said in an order dated March 28.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein increased his sentence to 13 years and five months in prison for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.