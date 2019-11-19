ConCourt dismisses Mandela foundation's leave to appeal apartheid flag tweet ruling

The
Constitutional Court has dismissed the Nelson Mandela Foundation's application
for leave to appeal against a High Court decision that refused to hold
AfriForum's deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, in contempt of court.
"The
Constitutional Court has considered this application for leave to appeal. It
has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it is not in the
interests of justice to hear it at this stage. The court has decided not
to award costs," the apex court said.
"The
application for leave to appeal is dismissed."
The case
stems from a picture of the apartheid flag that Roets tweeted just hours after
the same court declared that the gratuitous display of the flag was hate
speech.
In
September, an urgent application for Roets to be found in contempt of court was
dismissed in the Equality Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in
Johannesburg.
Judge
Colin Lamont said, while he was of the view that Roets might in due course be
held to have breached the provisions of the Equality Court Act, he was not in
contempt of court, News24 previously reported.
"This
in my view is precisely why the order does not contain a directive prohibiting
the display of the flag. There is no order ad factum praesdandum," he added.
In the
hate speech judgment, Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo declared that the
"gratuitous display" of the flag constituted hate speech in terms of
Section 10(1) of the Equality Act, unfair discrimination in terms of section 7
of the act, and harassment in terms of section 11 of the act.
Roets
then tweeted: "Did I just commit hate speech?"
The foundation
argued Roets had insulted the dignity of the courts.
Compiled
by Jeanette Chabalala