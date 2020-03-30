ConCourt dismisses NGO's application to challenge SA's 21-day lockdown

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a non-governmental organisation's (NGO) application seeking leave to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's order to implement a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Hola Bon Renaissance (HBR) Foundation applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis and cited the President, the Deputy President and the Presidency as respondents in the matter.

In court papers, the Constitutional Court said the case had no prospect of success and decided not to award costs.

News24 previously reported the foundation wanted the court to declare that Ramaphosa abused his powers when he called for the lockdown.

It also claimed the president was violating South Africans' rights to human dignity, freedom of movement, freedom of trade, occupation and profession, and access to healthcare, food and water.

It sought to interdict the president from continuing with the lockdown.

