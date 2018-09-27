 

ConCourt to decide whether Bathabile Dlamini must personally pay costs in Sassa debacle

2018-09-27 06:58

Iavan Pijoos and Riaan Grobler

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadik, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadik, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Constitutional Court is expected to decide on Thursday whether former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for her handling of last year's SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

The court is expected to rule on costs in terms of section 38 of the Superior Courts Act and determine Dlamini's role and responsibility in the establishment and functioning of the work streams referred to in affidavits filed by all the parties.

The case, which was brought by non-governmental organisations Black Sash and Freedom Under Law, has been ongoing for several years.

READ: How Bathabile Dlamini dodged a ConCourt bullet… for now

In 2014, the court ruled that the contract the Sassa had signed with social grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) two years prior was illegal and invalid.

Sassa later returned to court because it was concerned that it would not be able to distribute cash payments to recipients because its new distributor, the SA Post Office was not able to do so.

Around 2.8 million beneficiaries - roughly 26% of the scheme - receive their grants in cash.

Earlier this year, the court gave CPS another six months to pay beneficiaries who received their grants in cash. 

READ: Dlamini files affidavit on why she should not personally pay for Sassa case

It also ordered Dlamini and Sassa's acting CEO Pearl Bhengu to explain why they should not be held liable for the legal costs, in their personal capacities.

Last month the Constitutional Court ruled that Sassa and Bhengu were liable for costs relating to the extension of the application.

Bhengu was found liable in her official capacity as former Sassa acting CEO, but not in her personal capacity. 

The court found that Dlamini's actions were "not sufficient to conclude that it constitutes bad faith or gross negligence".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sassa  |  bathabile dlamini  |  social grants  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Have your say on SA's private healthcare industry

2018-09-27 08:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman shields children from would-be bakery robbers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 