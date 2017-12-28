 

ConCourt to rule on Zuma impeachment case on Friday

2017-12-28 13:54

Constitutional Court. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

EFF on Parliament's 'failure to hold the executive to account'

2017-09-05 14:40

EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee speaks to journalists outside the Constitutional Court, where the party is busy with its bid to have impeachment proceedings instituted against President Jacob Zuma. Watch.WATCH

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on Friday on the application brought by the EFF and other political parties around impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

"We are expecting the full judgment tomorrow," said Eric Mabuza, the attorney for the EFF, UDM and Cope in the matter.

He said that they were informed on Thursday morning that the court would be sitting.

The court reserved judgment on the matter in September.

The opposition parties told the court that they wanted the establishment of a fact-finding ad hoc committee that would force Zuma to answer questions about his conduct during the Nkandla debacle.

The parties strongly felt that no action had been taken against Zuma after the Constitutional Court ruling in March 2016 which found that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.

