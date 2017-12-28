ConCourt to rule on Zuma impeachment case on Friday

Johannesburg - The Constitutional Court is expected to rule
on Friday on the application brought by the EFF and other political parties
around impeachment proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.
"We are expecting the full judgment tomorrow,"
said Eric Mabuza, the attorney for the EFF, UDM and Cope in the matter.
He said that they were informed on Thursday morning that the
court would be sitting.
The court reserved judgment on the matter in September.
The opposition parties told the court that they wanted the
establishment of a fact-finding ad hoc committee that would force Zuma to
answer questions about his conduct during the Nkandla debacle.
The parties strongly felt that no action had been taken
against Zuma after the Constitutional Court ruling in March 2016 which found
that Zuma had failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.