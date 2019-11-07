Condolences pour in for family of Strand girl, 3, killed by dog

Tatum Eksteen with her dad Viron and mom Tania. (PHOTO: Die Son)

Condolences have been pouring in for the family of a three-year-old girl who was mauled to death by a dog in Strand earlier this week.



Tatum Eksteen was visiting her grandparents' home in Alabama Street on Monday and was playing with the family dog when it attacked her, according to Die Son.

Western Cape police told News24 an inquest had been opened following her death.

Spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the incident occurred at about 09:50 on Monday.

Majikela said at the time of the incident, Tatum was in the care of a family member and had been playing outside the fenced yard when the family dog attacked her.

"The victim sustained multiple dog bites all over her body. She was taken to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment, where she later succumbed due to her injuries."

Loved ones left messages of support for her parents, Tania and Viron, on social media.

Ilse Adams said: "Condolences to my friends. Strongs in this difficult time. R. I. P Tatum. We will miss you forever my pretty angel."

Mericia Reneè White wrote: "Dit is baie sad. Alle Sterkte aan die familie en vriende. (It is very sad. All strength to the family and friends.)"

Viron's brother, Ewald, told the newspaper the family was grieving, heartbroken and not in a space to speak to the media at present.





- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge and Jenni Evans