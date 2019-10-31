 

Confidence trickster nabbed for defrauding desperate job seekers

2019-10-31 21:02

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Daily Sun)

A 27-year-old convict has been arrested for allegedly defrauding desperate job seekers in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

The man who is currently serving a three-year-suspended sentence for a similar offense, was nabbed on Wednesday, after police received information that he was allegedly promising work in exchange for money.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspect was preying on desperate women around Gauteng, who wanted to become nurses.

"It is alleged that the suspect was recruiting his victims through social media. He promised them jobs at the Department of Health in Gauteng. Additionally, more than 10 victims paid some money to secure employment as nurses.

"Police followed information from one of the victims who was supposed to pay R3 000 to the suspect on Wednesday. In the process of payment, police pounced on the suspect in a house while counting the money with the victim. During the arrest police found nurses, priest and funeral undertaker uniforms.

"Moreover, the suspect was also profiled and found to have been serving a three-year suspended sentence for similar cases that happened last year in Pretoria," said Peters.

Peters said police management commended the police officers for their continuance in prioritising crimes against women, as all the victims of the suspects were women.

The suspect is expected to appear in Booysens Magistrate's Court on Friday.

