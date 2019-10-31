Confidence trickster nabbed for defrauding desperate job seekers

A 27-year-old convict has been arrested for allegedly defrauding desperate job seekers in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

The man who is currently serving a three-year-suspended sentence for a similar offense, was nabbed on Wednesday, after police received information that he was allegedly promising work in exchange for money.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the suspect was preying on desperate women around Gauteng, who wanted to become nurses.

"It is alleged that the suspect was recruiting his victims through social media. He promised them jobs at the Department of Health in Gauteng. Additionally, more than 10 victims paid some money to secure employment as nurses.