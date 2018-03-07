 

CONFIRMED: Atul Gupta a registered voter - IEC

2018-03-07 14:32

Tammy Petersen

SA elections. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA elections. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - "A certain Atul Gupta" is indeed a registered voter on the South African voters roll, the Electoral Commission of South Africa confirmed on Wednesday.

IEC Chief Deputy Chair Terry Tselane said Gupta was properly registered at a primary school in Saxonwold.

He said voters must be South African citizens and in possession of a barcoded ID or smartcard.

On Tuesday during a press conference, Home Affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said the controversial Gupta brothers were not South African citizens because they refused to renounce their Indian citizenship, despite contrary evidence.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the Department of Home Affairs was the custodian of citizenship.

"So, when we receive applications and before we can place you on the voters roll, we do confirm your citizenship. We don’t take it for granted. We confirm it against the national population register," he said.

"There is a technical process that we’ve worked out through protocol with the Department of Home Affairs where we verify the citizenship of voters with the national population register, which they are responsible for.

"We have had discussions with the director general at the department in the course of today, and he does confirm that their records and our records in relation to [Gupta] are aligned. So there isn’t any discrepancies in relation to their records, vis-à-vis our records."

The director-general is expected to hold a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon to elaborate on the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

Read more on:    iec  |  atul gupta  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Contact News24's public editor with reader complaints

2018-02-12 13:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Those responsible will be found, 'dead or alive' - community safety MEC on Taxify murder
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 6 2018-03-06 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior Procurement Manager (CPT)

Cape Town
National Employment Center
R70 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 