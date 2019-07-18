CONFIRMED: Zuma back at Zondo inquiry after impasse

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected back at the state capture
commission of inquiry on Friday following an impasse between his legal
team and that of the commission.
"The Commission will continue to hear testimony of former President of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma", it confirmed in statement issued on Thursday.
This comes after Zuma’s legal team of Dan Mantsha
and Muzi Sikhakhane SC objected to evidence leader advocate Paul
Pretorius’s line of questioning, accusing him of cross-examining Zuma.
On
Wednesday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings
until Friday to allow for the legal teams to iron out the impasse.
Meanwhile, the
Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (Pabasa) expressed
concerned about recent reports of death threats made against advocate Sikhakhane.
On Tuesday, Zuma told the commission of death threats made against him and his children following his appearance on Monday.
He
said his personal assistant had received a call and the person on the
other end said: "You must tell Zuma we are going to kill him and we are
going to kill his children…"
Zuma said this followed threats made against his senior counsel, Sikhakhane, a week or so ago.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Pabasa condemned in the "strongest terms" threats of violence against legal practitioners.
"Advocates
are independent legal practitioners who are ethically bound to
represent their clients to the best of their abilities and to maintain
the highest levels of integrity and professionalism as officers of the
court.
"They advocate their client's case on the instructions of their client," said Pabasa's secretary general, Xoliswa Sibeko.
Sibeko added the criminal justice system would not function without the involvement of independent legal practitioners.
"Lawyers
provide an essential service for truth-finding in courts, commissions
of inquiry and other dispute resolution tribunals. Every person or party
that is participating in such a proceeding has a right to be heard."
He
added advocates have the task of protecting the interests of their
clients, saying "attacks on lawyers, threats and attempts to intimidate
them when discharging their professional duties are therefore also an
attack on our democracy and the rule of law".
