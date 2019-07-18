 

CONFIRMED: Zuma back at Zondo inquiry after impasse

2019-07-18 17:33

Jeanette Chabalala and Kamva Somdyala

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Wikus de Wet, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected back at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday following an impasse between his legal team and that of the commission.

"The Commission will continue to hear testimony of former President of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma", it confirmed in statement issued on Thursday.

This comes after Zuma’s legal team of Dan Mantsha and Muzi Sikhakhane SC objected to evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius’s line of questioning, accusing him of cross-examining Zuma.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings until Friday to allow for the legal teams to iron out the impasse.

Meanwhile, the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (Pabasa) expressed concerned about recent reports of death threats made against advocate Sikhakhane.

On Tuesday, Zuma told the commission of death threats made against him and his children following his appearance on Monday.

He said his personal assistant had received a call and the person on the other end said: "You must tell Zuma we are going to kill him and we are going to kill his children…"

Zuma said this followed threats made against his senior counsel, Sikhakhane, a week or so ago.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Pabasa condemned in the "strongest terms" threats of violence against legal practitioners.

"Advocates are independent legal practitioners who are ethically bound to represent their clients to the best of their abilities and to maintain the highest levels of integrity and professionalism as officers of the court.

"They advocate their client's case on the instructions of their client," said Pabasa's secretary general, Xoliswa Sibeko.

Sibeko added the criminal justice system would not function without the involvement of independent legal practitioners.

"Lawyers provide an essential service for truth-finding in courts, commissions of inquiry and other dispute resolution tribunals. Every person or party that is participating in such a proceeding has a right to be heard."

He added advocates have the task of protecting the interests of their clients, saying "attacks on lawyers, threats and attempts to intimidate them when discharging their professional duties are therefore also an attack on our democracy and the rule of law".

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Basics before bullet trains - Winde on bid to take over Western Cape trains

2019-07-18 17:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R144k jackpot goes to three players 2019-07-17 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 