ENSafrica said therefore “the decisions taken by the interim board for the period of the defective composition are likely to be considered legally invalid for lack of authority if challenged in court”.

Magadzi said that concerns about the improper composition of the board were brought to the committee’s attention. As a result, Prasa was unable to present its annual report and send it to Parliament. She said the committee would investigate the activities at Prasa.

“But it will not be like the state capture investigation,” she said.