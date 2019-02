Crime scene where a car crashed following a shootout on Lenchen Avenue in Centurion. (Supplied)

Police are investigating after a dramatic parking lot shootout in Centurion on Wednesday.

According to the police, several suspects who were in a vehicle confronted a man who was in another vehicle in a parking lot on Lenchen Avenue, resulting in the altercation.



"The victim then fled [the] scene and the suspects began firing at him while he was trying to flee the scene," Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said.

He said the victim's vehicle crashed into another as he attempted to flee the scene.

"The victim fled on foot after the collision and was helped by members of the public until we arrived on the scene," Miller told News24.

Miller said a case of attempted murder was now being investigated and one suspect was in custody.

The motive for the shooting was a matter of investigation, he said, adding that robbery and theft had been ruled out.

Crime scene following shootout on Lenchen Avenue, Centurion. (Supplied)



Miller said the police were assisted by various private security companies who responded to the scene after they were informed about the incident.



"Upon our arrival, it was established that unknown suspects had shot at the victim and in the victim's attempt to escape, he collided with another vehicle," he said.

Two licensed firearms were recovered at the scene and there were no serious injuries.

"We would like to thank all the role players involved and worked together as one team in assisting the SAPS with our crime scene management," said Miller.

