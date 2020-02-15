 

Conservation organisation launches World Pangolin Day awareness campaign

2020-02-15 16:08

Sesona Ngqakamba

Conservation non-profit organisation Pangolin.Africa will launch a World Pangolin Day campaign on Saturday which will involve ordinary people from across the globe.

According to the organisation, the #running4pangolins campaign was aimed at generating mass global awareness. This will be done by inspiring everyone from armchair athletes to competitive runners to hit the tar, track, trail or treadmill in support of pangolin conservation.

No fixed route or distance has been designated to make participation in #running4pangolins accessible to anyone, anywhere.

"Participating in the campaign is easy, fun and free. Whether you run marathons, fun runs or just run for the bus, here's the chance to do something really amazing for the most trafficked wildlife species on earth and show your support for the future of this extraordinary animal, by simply becoming a "running billboard" on the day," Pangolin.Africa director Toby Jermyn said.

Runners will receive a campaign race bib on signing up, which will visibly identify them as supporters of the pangolin awareness initiative. Participants may then choose to complete a weekly park run, a social run with friends or run solo.

To boost the message of species conservation, the organisation has also teamed up with various international airlines which will be screening the groundbreaking documentary Eye of the Pangolin on flights.

In a statement, Pangolin.Africa spokesperson Catherine Ritchie said British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, KLM, Qantas and Emirates committed to screening the documentary on their routes.

Eye of the Pangolin was aimed at raising awareness about the plight of the species, which are the most trafficked extraordinary animal. It was first released on YouTube in 2019.

"We see passengers in flight as the perfect captive audience to enjoy and learn from our 45-minute film about two men's mission to get all four species of African pangolin on film for the first time.

"The move to make the film available to airlines for free is in line with our goal to make Eye of the Pangolin the most watched wildlife documentary ever," Jermyn said.

On-board screenings are set to run for a month to coincide with World Pangolin Day, alongside social media campaigns targeting potential travellers at major international airports where the participating airlines operate.


