Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says

Water consumption in Cape Town has decreased considerably in the last week, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Dams are down from 78.6% to 77.5%, with water consumption falling to 701m litres per day for the week of December 16-22. This is down 51m litres per day, compared to the previous week, the City said in a statement.

It thanked residents who "continue to think water during this recovery period for Cape Town’s dams".

"The City urges residents to practice water conservation and make saving water a way of life, as this will enable the City to provide safe, reliable, sustainable and affordable water and sanitation services to residents."

A week before, water consumption had risen to 752m litres per day for the week of December 9-15, with the City urging residents to remain waterwise, as well as "think, act and respond positively" towards water saving efforts.

A massive water savings campaign in 2018 - during a prolonged drought, first identified in 2015 - saw severe restrictions introduced which resulted in consumption being limited to 50 litres per person per day.

The City currently has Level 3 water restrictions in effect, with residents and visitors allocated 105 litres of water per person per day.