 

Considerable drop in Cape Town water use, City says

2019-12-23 18:08

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Water consumption in Cape Town has decreased considerably in the last week, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

Dams are down from 78.6% to 77.5%, with water consumption falling to 701m litres per day for the week of December 16-22. This is down 51m litres per day, compared to the previous week, the City said in a statement.

It thanked residents who "continue to think water during this recovery period for Cape Town’s dams". 

"The City urges residents to practice water conservation and make saving water a way of life, as this will enable the City to provide safe, reliable, sustainable and affordable water and sanitation services to residents."

A week before, water consumption had risen to 752m litres per day for the week of December 9-15, with the City urging residents to remain waterwise, as well as "think, act and respond positively" towards water saving efforts.

A massive water savings campaign in 2018 - during a prolonged drought, first identified in 2015 - saw severe restrictions introduced which resulted in consumption being limited to 50 litres per person per day.

The City currently has Level 3 water restrictions in effect, with residents and visitors allocated 105 litres of water per person per day.

