 

Constable nabbed by police watchdog for alleged corruption

2020-05-02 06:22

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested a 38-year-old police constable in Mabopane, Pretoria, on Friday for alleged corruption.

"[This] after [the] IPID received information that there were police officials who solicited bribes from motorists at a roadblock," its acting national spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa, said in a statement on Friday.

The police watchdog had set up a sting operation which resulted in the suspect's arrest.

The constable is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Again the message to all law enforcement officials is that crime does not pay," Seisa said.

