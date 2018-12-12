 

Constantia businessman Rob Packham rearrested ahead of murder trial

2018-12-12 13:02

Jenna Etheridge

Rob Packham in court on Friday (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Rob Packham in court on Friday (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape police have confirmed that a 57-year-old man who is awaiting trial for murder has been rearrested.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

"Please be advised that a 57-year-old man was arrested this morning on a warrant of arrest and he is expected to appear in the [Western] Cape High Court on Tuesday."

The court issued the warrant.

News24 reliably understands that the arrested man is former Cape Town cool drink company manager Rob Packham, and that the warrant was issued because he allegedly violated bail conditions by contacting State witnesses.

This is the second time he has been rearrested. A warrant of arrest was first issued in September for breaching his bail conditions.

When he appeared in court, Judge Nathan Erasmus heard that Packham had made contact with his mistress and several colleagues at his old workplace Twizza.

Erasmus said at the time: "It is common cause that you have breached bail conditions. There is an absolute bar on communication, direct or indirect, with certain witnesses who are listed.

"If you do anything, and I caution you, you will lose your bail money and you will be kept in custody until the end of your trial."

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Wednesday morning: "I can officially confirm that we will ask the court to withdraw his bail as he has breached his bail conditions and for him to be kept in prison".

Packham's lawyer Ben Mathewson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The accused has been under house arrest, pending his trial for the murder of his wife Gill Packham in March.

Gill Packham disappeared on February 22 and her body was found in the boot of a burnt out BMW near Diep River train station.

According to the indictment, her husband allegedly used a blunt object to hit her on the head and, with the alleged intention of obstructing the course of justice, set alight the BMW while her body was inside it.

Bail conditions

He also allegedly gave the police false information to mislead them during the investigation.

The Zimbabwe-born businessman, who previously worked for women's cosmetics company Estée Lauder, had to hand in his Audi Q5 for the investigation.

He last worked as a manager for beverage company Twizza.

The accused was initially granted R50 000 bail, with conditions, after he was arrested earlier this year.

His bail was increased to R75 000 with more stringent conditions after he was re-arrested for contacting State witnesses, including a woman with whom he had been having an extramarital affair.

As part of his revised bail conditions, he is allowed to visit a shopping centre in Wynberg once a week for three hours, visit a medical practitioner in Wynberg for emergencies, visit his psychologist in Rondebosch once a week, travel to his lawyers to prepare for his case and attend church service every Sunday.

He also has to inform his investigating officer from his landline whenever he leaves home and returns, as well as report to the Diep River police station every day.

Packham had to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer. In addition, police can search his property at any time for similar devices.

Read more on:    rob packham  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN: Former Soweto scholar patrol guard acquitted on rape, sexual assault charges

2018-12-12 13:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Festive blitz: 11 Joburg entertainment spots raided
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 2018-12-11 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 