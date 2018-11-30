 

Constantia businessman Rob Packham to be tried for wife's murder early next year

2018-11-30 11:51

Jenna Etheridge

Rob Packham in court on Friday (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Constantia businessman Rob Packham is expected to be tried for the murder of his wife Gill Packham early next year.

He appeared in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on Friday, where his trial date of March 11 was set.

Advocate Craig Webster was expected to represent him.

The accused was initially granted R50 000 bail with conditions after he was arrested earlier this year.

Gill Packham disappeared on February 22 and her body was found in the boot of a burnt-out BMW near Diep River train station.

According to the indictment, her husband allegedly used a blunt object to hit her on her head and, with the alleged intention of obstructing the course of justice, set alight a BMW while her body was inside it.

He also allegedly gave the police false information to mislead them during the investigation.

The Zimbabwe-born businessman, who previously worked for women's cosmetics company Estée Lauder, had to hand in his Audi Q5 for the investigation.

He last worked as a manager for beverage company Twizza. 

The 57-year-old's bail was increased to R75 000 with more stringent conditions after he was re-arrested for contacting State witnesses, including a woman with whom he had been having an extramarital affair.

The accused is currently under house arrest but is allowed to visit a shopping centre in Wynberg once a week for three hours, visit a medical practitioner in Wynberg for emergencies, visit his psychologist in Rondebosch once a week, travel to his lawyers to prepare for his case and attend church service every Sunday.

He also has to inform his investigating officer from his landline whenever he leaves home and returns, as well as report to the Diep River police station every day.

Packham had to hand over all his electronic devices to his lawyer. In addition, police can search his property at any time for similar devices.

