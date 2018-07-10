 

Constantia man's murder trial may head to High Court

2018-07-10 12:36

Christina Pitt

Rob Packham (right) and his lawyer Ben Mathewson exit Wynberg Magistrate's Court. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Rob Packham (right) and his lawyer Ben Mathewson exit Wynberg Magistrate's Court. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The trial of a Constantia man accused of murdering his wife may be transferred to the Western Cape High Court, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Rob Packham is charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice, after Gill Packham's charred remains were found in the boot of a burnt out car at Diep River Station in February.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi, standing in for advocate Susan Galloway, said that pending final investigations, an indictment would be prepared for the Western Cape High Court.

Packham's lawyer Ben Mathewson again notified the court of his intention to make a formal application to amend the accused's bail conditions, which prevent him from communicating with witnesses.

Mathewson had previously told the court that his client wished to speak with his sister and had promised not to discuss the case.

Mathewson and Galloway are still in discussions regarding the matter.

The Zimbabwean businessman, who earns R80 000 a month at cooldrink manufacturer Twizza, was arrested in March and was released on R50 000 bail.

He was then restricted to house arrest in his upmarket home in Constantia.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa postponed the matter to August 30 to allow for further investigation.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    rob packham  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Abused lion cub rescued from Paris finds new home in South Africa

2018-07-10 12:36

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SA restaurant chain swaps plastic straws for pasta
 

The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!

From 20 to 22 July the World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo (WODAC) will be returning to Johannesburg for its 23rd year.

 

Paws

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 