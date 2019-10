Man caught in a cement mixer.(Photo via Twitter)

A construction worker lost a part of his leg in Pretoria North, Gauteng paramedics said on Saturday.

The man, believed to be in his thirties, had been cleaning a cement mixer when it turned on, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

The accident happened at a factory in Bon Accord on Friday afternoon.

He was rushed to hospital in a helicopter.