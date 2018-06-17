 

Contestations aplenty ahead of ANC Limpopo's conference

2018-06-17 06:04

Russel Molefe

-
Stan Mathabatha. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Stan Mathabatha. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After intense lobbying, ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha looks set to retain his position, despite indications earlier on that he could be challenged.

The provincial conference is set to take place from June 22 to 24.

The party’s alliance partners – the SA Communist Party (SACP) and labour federation Cosatu – have now also endorsed the wishes of the majority of ANC branches for Mathabatha, who is also premier of the province, to retain his position unopposed at the conference.

Although the position of treasurer is likely to be contested by well-known mining magnate Tim Tebeila, incumbent Danny Msiza is tipped to be re-elected.

However, the SACP has come out, guns blazing, against the candidacy of Soviet Lekganyane as the provincial secretary. He held the position before the provincial executive committee, led by Cassel Mathale, was disbanded in 2011.

Lekganyane is also the former provincial secretary of the SACP and a former MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs.

SACP provincial secretary Gilbert Kganyago told City Press: “We don’t have to explain ourselves [about Lekganyane]. We won’t identify with people who have destroyed and sabotaged the party. He disrespected the party leadership, closed down the offices and stole SACP confidential documents. We can’t reconcile ourselves with such people.”

Kganyago said the party would reveal its preferred candidates for the positions of deputy chairperson, secretary and deputy secretary after holding discussions with its alliance partners, notably Cosatu and the SA National Civic Organisation.

“We need people who will unite the alliance, renew the ANC and reinvigorate the government in the province,” Kganyago said.

“Some of the candidates being punted have a poor background of leadership. The province was once dissolved when they were in leadership.”

Lekganyane has maintained that it is the prerogative of ANC branches to deploy members to leadership positions.

City Press understands that there are nine other candidates vying for the positions of secretary and deputy secretary, and that some may be nominated at the conference. The candidates include Mopani regional secretary Bioskop Makamu, current deputy secretary Makoma Makhurupetje and Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Former ambassador Jerry Ndou is expected to contest for the position of deputy chair against Vhembe District Municipality mayor Florence Radzilani.

But Lekganyane and Lehlogonolo Masoga, the deputy speaker of legislature and a former ANC Youth League leader, have emerged as strong contenders for the position of secretary.

Masoga has the backing of the youth league.

Youth league provincial secretary Che Selane said: “We need young people to play an active and leading role in structures of the ANC and government. We will appreciate it if the membership of the ANC considers 20% youth representation at the upcoming provincial conference.”

Read more on:    anc  |  polokwane  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DAMNING REPORT: Charge Gupta generals

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 