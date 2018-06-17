Contestations aplenty ahead of ANC Limpopo's conference

After intense lobbying, ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha looks set to retain his position, despite indications earlier on that he could be challenged.

The provincial conference is set to take place from June 22 to 24.

The party’s alliance partners – the SA Communist Party (SACP) and labour federation Cosatu – have now also endorsed the wishes of the majority of ANC branches for Mathabatha, who is also premier of the province, to retain his position unopposed at the conference.

Although the position of treasurer is likely to be contested by well-known mining magnate Tim Tebeila, incumbent Danny Msiza is tipped to be re-elected.

However, the SACP has come out, guns blazing, against the candidacy of Soviet Lekganyane as the provincial secretary. He held the position before the provincial executive committee, led by Cassel Mathale, was disbanded in 2011.

Lekganyane is also the former provincial secretary of the SACP and a former MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs.

SACP provincial secretary Gilbert Kganyago told City Press: “We don’t have to explain ourselves [about Lekganyane]. We won’t identify with people who have destroyed and sabotaged the party. He disrespected the party leadership, closed down the offices and stole SACP confidential documents. We can’t reconcile ourselves with such people.”

Kganyago said the party would reveal its preferred candidates for the positions of deputy chairperson, secretary and deputy secretary after holding discussions with its alliance partners, notably Cosatu and the SA National Civic Organisation.

“We need people who will unite the alliance, renew the ANC and reinvigorate the government in the province,” Kganyago said.

“Some of the candidates being punted have a poor background of leadership. The province was once dissolved when they were in leadership.”

Lekganyane has maintained that it is the prerogative of ANC branches to deploy members to leadership positions.

City Press understands that there are nine other candidates vying for the positions of secretary and deputy secretary, and that some may be nominated at the conference. The candidates include Mopani regional secretary Bioskop Makamu, current deputy secretary Makoma Makhurupetje and Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.

Former ambassador Jerry Ndou is expected to contest for the position of deputy chair against Vhembe District Municipality mayor Florence Radzilani.

But Lekganyane and Lehlogonolo Masoga, the deputy speaker of legislature and a former ANC Youth League leader, have emerged as strong contenders for the position of secretary.

Masoga has the backing of the youth league.

Youth league provincial secretary Che Selane said: “We need young people to play an active and leading role in structures of the ANC and government. We will appreciate it if the membership of the ANC considers 20% youth representation at the upcoming provincial conference.”