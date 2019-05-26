 

Controversial author faces crimen injuria charge over tweets about Romeo and Basetsana Khumalo - reports

2019-05-26 18:08

Power couple Romeo and Basetsana Khumalo have taken author Jackie Phamotse up on her offer and are suing her, according to The Sunday Times. 

Phamotse wrote 'I tweet what I like...so sue me' in November last year after she got involved with a spat involving the Khumalos. 

According to City Press, her book detailed her own experiences after she was embroiled in a court battle with the couple.

The Kumalos took Phamotse to court after she shared a series of tweets claiming there was “a sex tape involving the husband of a well-known media mogul with a younger rapper”. The court ordered her to write a public apology. Phamotse was also prevented from commenting on the Khumalo's personal lives. 

On Friday, the author was summounded to Midrand police station, where she was told that she must appear at the Randburg magistrates' court on June 27, according to City Press

Lawyer for the couple, Ian Levitt, told City Press: "My client will see this process through to the end, no matter how arrogant the accused is."

Motivational speaker and author Jackie Phamotse (right). (Photo by Morapedi Mashashe)

When City Press contacted Phamotse for comment, she said she would rather talk about her new book Bare: The cradle of the Hockey Club, which will be released on Saturday. She said the book was about powerful men and women are used in sex cults.

Sunday Times spoke to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen who said there had been an increase in celebrities suing over social media abuse.

In 2018, businessperson Uyanda Mbuli sued socialite Joyce Molamu who accused Mbuli on Facebook of trying to steal her boyfriend. 

Molamu was found guilty of crimen injuria. 

