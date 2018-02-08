 

Controversial Cape Town businessman may spend another night in jail

2018-02-08 17:59

Tammy Petersen

Mark Lifman. (Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Controversial businessman Mark Lifman may spend another night behind bars at the Mfuleni police station.

Lifman's lawyer, William Booth, on Thursday said his client had not yet been charged.

Lifman was apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport at 10:00 on Wednesday.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, a person must be charged within 48 hours.

Booth said his client had recently undergone back surgery and was sleeping on a floor at Mfuleni police station in Cape Town.

READ: Controversial businessman Mark Lifman ‘illegally’ arrested - lawyer

Efforts were being made by Lifman's legal team to have him transferred to a Mediclinic ahead of his court appearance.

Lifman, 50, was arrested on charges of alleged intimidation and pointing of a firearm, relating to an incident which allegedly took place at an auction in Parow in March last year.

Detectives attached to the police's provincial organised crime division took Lifman, from Sea Point, into custody at the Cape Town International Airport after he landed on the flight from Johannesburg.

Booth said his client had been arrested illegally, as there had been no warrant. He said Lifman should have been warned to appear in court or been issued a summons, and not arrested, as the incident had taken place almost a year ago.

He said the incident Lifman allegedly happened in March 2017, yet the complaint was lodged with police in January 2018.

It is understood the complaint about pointing a firearm was lodged by a figure involved in the nightclub security industry.

READ: Mark Lifman controls the police, attorney alleges in court

Lifman has recently been named several times during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who is accused of extortion and intimidation, alongside Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen's brother and Jacques Cronje.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry, in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterwards lodged an application to be released on bail. Their hearing hearing is still underway.

During proceedings, it emerged that Modack and Lifman are part of rival factions involved in trying to dominate nightclub security.

Among claims against Lifman was that he controlled certain police officers.

