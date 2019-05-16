Convicted corrupt cop back in dock with Modack for alleged corruption

Convicted corrupt cop Kolin Govender was back in the dock on Thursday, this time alongside underworld figure Nafiz Modack on corruption charges dating back to 2011.

The former brigadier is currently serving a four-year sentence at Malmesbury Prison for a separate case, but applied for bail in his current case in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court as his release was expected to be imminent.

Govender, retired Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and Brigadier Darius van der Ross, were sentenced last year on corruption charges relating to gratifications they received in exchange for interventions or preferential treatment for businessman Salim Dawjee.

Modack and his mother Ruwaida were arrested on May 7 on corruption charges following a lengthy investigation by the Hawks into an alleged corrupt relationship with Govender, a former commander at Cape Town central police station.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase at the time said the Modacks, though their two business entities in November 2011, allegedly paid gratifications to Govender for favours to advance their personal business interests.

In an affidavit, Govender said he had completed a quarter of his sentence and had another three years left to serve.

He said the correctional services' case management committee at Malmesbury prison has concluded that he should not be detained behind bars any longer after doing "a complete work up of all issues pertaining to my life and circumstances".

Prison authorities had ostensibly concluded that he was a model prisoner and had been rehabilitated.

They have recommended the rest of his sentence be converted to house arrest.

"Should such an application be successful, which I am led to believe will be, I will be released from prison shortly," he said.

Govender would also qualify for parole within the next year.

Magistrate Greg Jacobs granted him bail of R5 000 in the Modack matter. This will be applicable once he is released. Govender also had to forfeit his passport.

As to the charges, it is alleged that regular payments totalling almost R150 000 was made to Govender by the Modacks in return for special treatment and favours.

This included the alleged use of police resources to recover cars for Modack, on orders given by Govender.

Modack and a clean-shaven Govender had a long catch-up when the former cop joined his co-accused in the dock on Tuesday.

Ruwaida Modack was absent but had supplied the court with a doctor’s certificate through her lawyer.

Dawjee, who has been granted leave to appeal his six-year sentence in the Supreme Court of Appeal, was in the public gallery on Thursday.

The case was postponed to July 16.