 

Convicted killers of Gauteng family escape from Joburg High Court

2018-04-16 16:59

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Attackers use explosives on cash-in-transit vehicle, escape empty handed

2018-03-14 14:01

Two videos posted on Facebook by the Intelligence Bureau SA shows a cash-in-transit heist on an armoured vehicle on the N12 highway near Rondebult Road. Rapid response from police officials caused the attackers to escape empty handed.WATCH

A team of detectives is leading a manhunt for three men, convicted of killing a Gauteng family, who escaped from the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, police said on Monday.

On Thursday last week, Lindelani Nyathi, Bukelani Nyathi and Qiniso Dladla were each sentenced to four life sentences.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the men had been convicted of murdering a Lawley woman, her son, daughter and daughter-in-law. They were all shot dead in August 2016.

"[They] escaped while they were being taken into the truck transporting the prisoners between Johannesburg High Court and Johannesburg Correctional Services," he said.

"A criminal investigation, as well as an internal investigation, are being conducted to determine if  there is any person(s) who may have been responsible for assisting the prisoners to escape."

Dlamini said the circumstances relating to the escape would be released once their investigation had been concluded.

"The SAPS provincial management is conducting a high-level investigation to make sure that those who might have assisted the prisoners to escape should face the full might of the law," Dlamini said.

Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Contact News24's public editor with reader complaints

2018-02-12 13:46

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: SA condemns Syria airstrikes
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 