 

Convicted murderer hoodwinks officials with fingerprint swap, walks out of court untouched

2019-05-29 19:15

Jenni Evans

Western Cape police are offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a convicted murderer who allegedly escaped from court by putting his fingerprints on somebody else's release form, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Phelo Mtala from Nyanga, Cape Town, had been due to return to Pollsmoor prison after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on May 17 on a separate matter.

Another person who appeared with him in court at Wynberg was supposed to have been released on May 17, but somehow Mtala put his fingerprints on that man's form and walked out of the court building.

He was supposed to have appeared on another date at the Western Cape High Court following his conviction on three counts of murder and three counts of possession of an illegal firearm.

The Daily Voice reported that when Mtala's sentencing proceedings started on Monday, High Court Judge Mokgoatji Josiah Dolamo wanted an explanation for his absence.

Mtala had been found guilty of the murder of Anga Dekeni, Solethu Nongenzi and Mzimasi Majelimane in 2016, the Daily Voice reported.

The court was told that the person who had appeared in Wynberg with Mtala was taken back to Pollsmoor in his stead.

Anyone who knows of Mtala's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stop at 0860010111 or Nyanga police at 021 380 3304 or 021 380 6000.

A reward has been offered for any tip-offs leading to his re-arrest and calls will be treated anonymously, police said.

