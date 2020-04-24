 

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt released on parole

2020-04-24 12:26
Bob Hewitt during a court appearance.

Bob Hewitt during a court appearance. (Herman Verwey/Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt was released on parole on Friday and returned home, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that Hewitt was released as per a parole board decision made in March.

Nxumalo said Hewitt was taken home and would go into lockdown along with the rest of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Grand Slam tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of the rape of two young women and the sexual assault of another who he coached in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was sentenced to an effective six years behind bars and was imprisoned from September 2016.

Earlier in March, Tania Koen, a lawyer representing victims Olivia Jasriel and another known only as W, told News24 she understood that Hewitt would be under house arrest and would not be allowed to contact the victims, News24 previously reported.

READ MORE: 'It's just a constant rerape' - Bob Hewitt victim on parole decision

The two women and Theresa "Twiggy" Tolken opposed the 80-year-old's release.

Nxumalo said at the time that Hewitt served three years, six months and 22 days of his six-year sentence.

He was classified as a first-time offender and was placed on parole in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum sentence period that should be served before consideration can be given. 

Parole is when an offender finishes a sentence outside of jail.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Read more on:    bob hewitt  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Criminal charge laid against KZN woman after 'ape' remark aimed at President Ramaphosa

2020-04-24 11:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | News24 Frontline: How does the SA economy emerge after lockdown?
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:11 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Khayelitsha 07:16 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 