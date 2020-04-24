Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt released on parole

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt was released on parole on Friday and returned home, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that Hewitt was released as per a parole board decision made in March.



Nxumalo said Hewitt was taken home and would go into lockdown along with the rest of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Grand Slam tennis champion was found guilty in 2015 of the rape of two young women and the sexual assault of another who he coached in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was sentenced to an effective six years behind bars and was imprisoned from September 2016.

Earlier in March, Tania Koen, a lawyer representing victims Olivia Jasriel and another known only as W, told News24 she understood that Hewitt would be under house arrest and would not be allowed to contact the victims, News24 previously reported.

The two women and Theresa "Twiggy" Tolken opposed the 80-year-old's release.

Nxumalo said at the time that Hewitt served three years, six months and 22 days of his six-year sentence.

He was classified as a first-time offender and was placed on parole in line with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum sentence period that should be served before consideration can be given.

Parole is when an offender finishes a sentence outside of jail.

- Compiled by Paul Herman