 

Convicted rapist the last of Pollsmoor escapees still on the run

2018-03-12 21:42

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town – A convicted rapist remains on the run after five escapees, who broke out of Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on Sunday night, were rearrested, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed.

Siphenathi Ntansiso, 20, is from the Kraaifontein area, spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Monday evening.

"Working together with the police, the department is positive that the inmate will be caught and brought back to justice within 72 hours," he said.

The five rearrested inmates were apprehended on Monday in Kalksteenfontein, Blackheath and Ocean View.

The six men broke out of the prison's Medium B section by removing bars with a piece of metal they obtained by breaking one of the beds, spokesperson Simphiwe Xako confirmed earlier.

The department said it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

