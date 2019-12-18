 

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde granted R200 000 bail

2019-12-18 12:40

Tammy Petersen

Jason Rohde

Jason Rohde (Adrian de Kock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has been granted R200 000 bail while he waits to appeal his sentence.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) made this ruling on Wednesday after Judge President Mandisa Maya and judges Christian van der Merwe and Caroline Nicholls heard Rohde's application in November to overturn a Western Cape High Court decision.

In addition to the R200 000, Rohde was to furnish a bank guarantee of R1m.

His bail condition stipulates that he reside at his home in Plettenberg Bay. Should be need to travel to Johannesburg or Cape Town to conduct business or attend court cases, he was to live at specified addresses in Lonehill, Johannesburg or Green Point on the Atlantic Seaboard respectively.

He could not be away from Plettenberg Bay for longer than five weekdays at a time.

In August, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde's application when he approached the Western Cape's highest court for bail to deal with a "hostile take-over" of his company and to prevent his daughters from running out of available funds by December.

READ | Wife killer Jason Rohde's former girlfriend in court for judge, cop comments

He claimed he and his family would suffer immeasurable prejudice if he was not released to take care of his business.

In an affidavit, he said he had a more than reasonable prospect of success on appeal on both constitutional and legal grounds, according to legal advice he received.

The State opposed the SCA application.

READ | Another life line for Jason Rohde as SCA grants appeal for refusal of bail judgment

Salie-Hlophe sentenced Rohde to an effective 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of murdering his wife, Susan, and staging her suicide at a hotel on Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch three years ago.

He has, however, maintained his innocence.

Rohde petitioned the SCA and secured leave to appeal in the matter, but a date has not yet been set for the hearing.

Rohde's lawyer, Tony Mostert, told News24 he's hoping his client will be released tomorrow.

He said while he had not spoken to the Johannesburg businessman, he was hoping to do so before the end of the day.

Read more on:    jason ­rohde  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE | Bodybuilder breaks puppy's leg: SPCA 'overwhelmed' by public response

2019-12-18 11:19

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 13:38 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Brackenfell 12:57 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 