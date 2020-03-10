 

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's ex-girlfriend in court again

2020-03-10 11:40

Chantall Presence

Jolene Alterskye leaves the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Jolene Alterskye leaves the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The former girlfriend of convicted wife killer Jason Rohde made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where her attorneys informed the court that she has yet to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape on why she should not be prosecuted for comments she made about detectives and a High Court judge.

State prosecutor Billy Downer agreed to the postponement so Jolene Alterskye and her legal team could prepare their submission to the DPP.

She is expected back in court on 15 April. Following Rohde's conviction and sentencing last year, Alterskye made comments on social media and in a text message.

READ | Jason Rohde's former girlfriend faces possible contempt case

The Weekend Argus reported at the time that the message read: "I am [appalled at] this so-called justice system, the whole case was an attempt by the State to create a crime which never happened so they can lock up a 'high-profile white man' to try [to] show the country that they doing their job.

"As far as I am concerned, the State and the judge are the same team and if the State acted unlawfully in illegally searching properties and bribing State witnesses, what else did they fabricate in order to get their Xmas bonus? A corrupt country starts with corrupt police, and I do hope the truth [will] be revealed and actual justice served."

READ | Jason Rohde's ex-lover denies plans to welcome him home after bail victory - report

She later apologised to Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope and prosecutor Louis van Niekerk.

Rohde was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of his wife Susan, and five years for defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide, three of which were ordered to run concurrently.

He is out on bail pending the appeal of his sentence.

Read more on:    jason rohde  |  jolene alterskye  |  cape town  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus in SA: Gauteng health dept enhances app to help with screenings

9 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Explained: How the coronavirus is transmitted - and how to keep yourself safe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 11:35 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Athlone 10:23 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto 2020-03-09 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 