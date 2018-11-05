 

Cooler temperatures bring hopes of end to devastating Southern Cape fires

2018-11-05 14:36

Jenni Evans

Fires rage in the Southern Cape. (Madri Stegmann Fotografie)

Fires rage in the Southern Cape. (Madri Stegmann Fotografie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There is cautious optimism that cooler temperatures and some rain will help firefighters end the blazes ravaging the Southern Cape, which have caused hundreds of people to be evacuated.

"Many lines have effectively been contained, but the long distances and accessibility of lines do make mopping up slow and difficult in places," said the Garden Route District Municipality's daily communiqué.

READ: Garden Route fire rips through 86 000 hectares - four times as much as 2017 Knysna fire

A cool 11°C and a wind speed of about 12km/h had given the hundreds of evacuees and 323 firefighters hope that the end is in sight, following a devastating 13 days.

The Monday morning briefing note said that 150 people from the Diepwalle community had been evacuated to the Hornlee Hall by SA National Parks as a precautionary measure while the fire passes through.

The 136 members of the Jonkersberg community evacuated on Sunday were expected to return to their homes on Monday.

READ: No end in sight for fires raging along Garden Route

Evacuation

Forty-two people from Goudveld were still being looked after at the Rheenendal community hall and 74 people from the Buffelsnek community had been moved to Wittedrift.

Cape Nature said that, while attending to fires in the Boosmansbos Wilderness Area, Garcia and Kruisriver, the decision was made to evacuate the Garcia community because of the fire threatening the Garcia Bosdorp community.

Fires rage in the Southern Cape.
Fires rage in the Southern Cape. (Madri Stegmann Fotografie)

Fires rage in the Southern Cape.
Fires rage in the Southern Cape. (Madri Stegmann Fotografie)

Sixty-five people were being housed in a hall at the Riversdale rugby stadium on Monday as a precaution until the fires passed or were contained.

Joint operations centres were also planning to replace some of the exhausted Incident Management Teams members with rested, fresh staff.

The cool rainy conditions would hopefully give some regional staff time to rest to be ready for predicted hotter weather this week.

So far no more injuries have been reported.

Garden Route District Municipality's head of disaster management Gerard Otto said the fire had burnt a width of 35km and a length of 180km.

Knysna's acting municipal manager, Johnny Douglas, expressed his extreme gratitude to everybody who had helped.

He mentioned the Gift of the Givers' relocation of 27 beehives to rescue two million bees under threat. The bees formed part of a programme after the 2017 devastation to help repollinate the scorched earth.





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    george  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA's court bid to set aside Gigaba, Dlamini appointments to be heard in March

2018-11-05 13:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Malema mocks Gigaba? 'We are not playing with ourselves, we are playing music'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 