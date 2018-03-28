 

Cop accused of allegedly molesting pupils is yet to be arrested

2018-03-28 21:43

Christina Pitt

(People's Post)

The police forensic investigator accused of molesting two pupils from AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto has not yet been arrested, the Independent Police Investigative Unit (IPID) said on Wednesday.

The officer was meant to investigate allegations of sexual assault of 87 pupils by a security guard at the school, when he allegedly molested the two girls, aged seven and eight.

"The investigation is still ongoing, but there may be some new developments on Thursday," IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini hinted.

The allegations were levelled against the SAPS family, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit investigator on March 13.

Parents opened a sexual assault case was opened against him at the Orlando police station.

"We have already taken statements from parents, students and officials from the Gauteng Department of Education," Dlamini told News24.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona added that the department has provided pupils and parents with support since the incident.

He confirmed that district officials conducted a meeting on March 19 with the parents of those who had contact with the investigator. The officer had interacted with 12 pupils.

"After consultation with the parents, no new allegations surfaced. The only known cases are of the two [pupils] as originally stated," said Mabona.

The department has further plans to draft a Learner Support Plan for pupils who may be affected academically by the alleged incidences of sexual assault.

